REFILE-TABLE-Nomura Real Estate HD -2013/14 parent results
#Financials
April 30, 2014 / 6:12 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Nomura Real Estate HD -2013/14 parent results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds missing data)
Apr 30 (Reuters)- 
          Nomura Real Estate Holdings Inc 
          PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)
                   Year ended      Year ended       Year to     NEXT     
                Mar 31, 2014    Mar 31, 2013   Mar 31, 2015     YEAR     
                   LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                   RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Sales             22.49           19.80                                
                 (+13.6 pct)     (-8.0 pct)                              
  Operating          8.18            5.68                                
                 (+44.1 pct)     (-14.4 pct)                             
  Recurring          8.23            5.73                                
                 (+43.5 pct)     (+43.5 pct)                             
  Net                8.07            5.51                                
                 (+46.5 pct)     (+46.5 pct)                             
  EPS             42.28 yen       28.90 yen                              
  EPS Diluted     42.14 yen       28.86 yen                              
  Ann Div         35.00 yen       30.00 yen      40.00 yen               
  -Q2 Div         15.00 yen       15.00 yen      20.00 yen               
  -Q4 Div         20.00 yen       15.00 yen      20.00 yen               
  NOTE - Nomura Real Estate Holdings Inc . 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on
.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
