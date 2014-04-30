REFILE-TABLE-Nomura Real Estate HD -2013/14 parent results

(Adds missing data) Apr 30 (Reuters)- Nomura Real Estate Holdings Inc PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 22.49 19.80 (+13.6 pct) (-8.0 pct) Operating 8.18 5.68 (+44.1 pct) (-14.4 pct) Recurring 8.23 5.73 (+43.5 pct) (+43.5 pct) Net 8.07 5.51 (+46.5 pct) (+46.5 pct) EPS 42.28 yen 28.90 yen EPS Diluted 42.14 yen 28.86 yen Ann Div 35.00 yen 30.00 yen 40.00 yen -Q2 Div 15.00 yen 15.00 yen 20.00 yen -Q4 Div 20.00 yen 15.00 yen 20.00 yen NOTE - Nomura Real Estate Holdings Inc . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .