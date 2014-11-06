TABLE-Suzuki Motor -6-MTH group results

Nov 6 (Reuters)- Suzuki Motor Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 1.43 trln 1.37 trln 3.00 trln (+4.4 pct) (+11.7 pct) (+2.1 pct) Operating 90.53 90.30 188.00 (+0.3 pct) (+36.5 pct) (+0.1 pct) Recurring 97.25 92.41 198.00 (+5.2 pct) (+32.0 pct) (+0.1 pct) Net 53.95 51.65 115.00 (+4.4 pct) (+23.3 pct) (+7.0 pct) EPS 96.16 yen 92.07 yen 205.00 yen EPS Diluted 96.14 yen 92.06 yen Ann Div 24.00 yen 24.00 yen -Q2 div 10.00 yen 10.00 yen -Q4 div 14.00 yen 14.00 yen NOTE - Suzuki Motor Corp is an automaker strong in minicars and motorcycles. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.