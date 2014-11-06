FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Suzuki Motor -6-MTH group results
November 6, 2014 / 6:06 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Suzuki Motor -6-MTH group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters)- 
             Suzuki Motor Corp 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                   6 months ended      6 months ended       Year to 
                  Sep 30, 2014        Sep 30, 2013     Mar 31, 2015 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST    
                     RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST   
  Sales             1.43 trln           1.37 trln        3.00 trln  
                   (+4.4 pct)          (+11.7 pct)      (+2.1 pct)  
  Operating           90.53               90.30           188.00    
                   (+0.3 pct)          (+36.5 pct)      (+0.1 pct)  
  Recurring           97.25               92.41           198.00    
                   (+5.2 pct)          (+32.0 pct)      (+0.1 pct)  
  Net                 53.95               51.65           115.00    
                   (+4.4 pct)          (+23.3 pct)      (+7.0 pct)  
  EPS               96.16 yen           92.07 yen       205.00 yen  
  EPS Diluted       96.14 yen           92.06 yen                   
  Ann Div                               24.00 yen        24.00 yen  
  -Q2 div           10.00 yen           10.00 yen                   
  -Q4 div                               14.00 yen        14.00 yen  
  NOTE - Suzuki Motor Corp is an automaker strong in minicars and motorcycles. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

