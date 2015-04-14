CORRECTED-TABLE-Welcia HD -2014/15 group results

(Corrects current period as follows because of accounting period change) Apr 14 (Reuters)- Welcia Holdings Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended Year ended Year to NEXT Feb 28, 2015 Aug 31, 2014 Feb 29, 2016 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 191.99 360.80 457.70 226.70 (+7.9 pct) Operating 6.00 14.21 15.70 7.38 (+12.7 pct) Recurring 6.61 14.97 16.65 7.83 (+8.4 pct) Net 3.60 7.84 9.00 4.43 (+2.2 pct) EPS 81.73 yen 190.53 yen 198.09 yen 97.51 yen EPS Diluted 81.67 yen 190.52 yen Ann Div 19.00 yen 65.00 yen 40.00 yen -Q2 Div 32.50 yen 20.00 yen -Q4 Div 19.00 yen 32.50 yen 20.00 yen NOTE - Welcia Holdings Co Ltd . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.