REFILE-TABLE-A&T -Q1 parent results
April 25, 2014 / 7:47 AM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds figures in table)
Apr 25 (Reuters)- 
             A&T Corp 
             PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                 3 months ended      3 months ended      Year to
                Mar 31, 2014       Mar 31, 2013      Dec 31,2014
                   LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST  
 
                   RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST 
 
  Sales          2.32  mln          2.33  mln           9.30 mln
     
                (-0.3 pct)        (+15.2 pct)         (+0.9 pct)
 
  Operating        405 mln            211 mln            700 mln
  
                (91.9 pct)         (-2.3 pct)         (-5.8 pct)
 
  Recurring        399 mln            206 mln            670 mln
  
                (93.7 pct)         (-2.2 pct)         (-6.5 pct)
 
  Net              260 mln            144 mln            400 mln
  
                (81.0 pct)         (+5.5 pct)        (-15.1 pct)
  EPS            41.70 yen          23.04 yen          63.93 yen
 
  Ann Div                             16.00 yen        16.00 yen
 
  -Q2 div                                nil                 nil
    
  -Q4 div                             16.00 yen        16.00 yen
 
  NOTE - A&T Corp engages in development and production of
clinical reagents and testing equipment. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
