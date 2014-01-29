FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)TABLE-Komeri -9-MTH group results
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 29, 2014 / 8:41 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)TABLE-Komeri -9-MTH group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Company corrects figures in table)
Jan 29 (Reuters)- 
             Komeri Co Ltd 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                   9 months ended      9 months ended       Year to 
                  Dec 31, 2013        Dec 31, 2012     Mar 31, 2014 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST    
                     RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST   
  Revenues           254.31              250.11           329.00               
                   (+1.7 pct)          (+2.1 pct)       (+3.1 pct)             
  Operating           17.43               18.58            19.30    
                   (-6.2 pct)          (-4.2 pct)       (+0.6 pct)  
  Recurring           16.85               18.30            18.70    
                   (-7.9 pct)          (-3.8 pct)       (+0.7 pct)  
  Net                  9.96               10.79            10.00    
                   (-7.6 pct)          (+8.5 pct)       (+0.0 pct)  
  EPS              196.20 yen          212.41 yen       196.92 yen  
  EPS Diluted      195.93 yen          212.25 yen                   
  Ann Div                               36.00 yen        36.00 yen  
  -Q2 div           18.00 yen           18.00 yen                   
  -Q4 div                               18.00 yen        18.00 yen  
  NOTE - Komeri Co Ltd is a medium-scale home centre operator. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

