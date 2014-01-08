FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-TABLE-Sunday -9-MTH group results
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 8, 2014 / 7:03 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-Sunday -9-MTH group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change)
Jan 8 (Reuters)- 
             Sunday Co Ltd 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                   9 months ended      9 months ended       Year to 
                  Nov 30, 2013        Nov 20, 2012     Feb 28, 2014 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST    
                     RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST   
  Sales               35.89               34.99            48.80    
                                       (-10.6 pct)                  
  Operating            1.10              960 mln            1.45    
                                       (-38.3 pct)                  
  Recurring            1.10              940 mln            1.45    
                                       (-37.0 pct)                  
  Net                645 mln             426 mln          800 mln   
  EPS               59.96 yen           39.62 yen        74.35 yen  
  EPS Diluted       59.91 yen                                       
  Ann Div                               15.00 yen        15.00 yen  
  -Q2 div              nil                 nil                      
  -Q4 div                               15.00 yen        15.00 yen  
  NOTE - Sunday Co Ltd sells household and do-it-yourself goods. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on
.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.