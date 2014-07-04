FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-TABLE-Aeon -Q1 group results
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 4, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Aeon -Q1 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
Jul 4 (Reuters)- 
             Aeon Co Ltd 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                   3 months ended      3 months ended       Year to 
                  May 31, 2014        May 31, 2013     Feb 28, 2015 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST    
                     RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST   
  Revenues          1.71 trln           1.46 trln        7.00 trln  
                   (+17.2 pct)         (+9.9 pct)       (+9.5 pct)  
  Operating           22.47               34.72      200.00 - 210.00
                   (-35.3 pct)         (+9.8 pct)    (+16.7 - +22.5 pct)
  Recurring           25.17               38.14      200.00 - 210.00
                   (-34.0 pct)         (+4.7 pct)    (+13.1 - +18.7 pct)
  Net                  1.31               13.17            48.00    
                   (-90.1 pct)         (+0.8 pct)       (+5.3 pct)  
  EPS               1.56 yen            16.59 yen        57.29 yen  
  EPS Diluted       1.43 yen            15.44 yen                   
  Ann Div                               26.00 yen        28.00 yen  
  -Q2 div                               13.00 yen        14.00 yen  
  -Q4 div                               13.00 yen        14.00 yen  
  NOTE - Aeon Co Ltd is a major supermarket chain. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on
.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.