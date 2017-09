TABLE-Kirin HD -2014 group results

Feb 12 (Reuters)- Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 2.20 trln 2.25 trln 2.27 trln 1.09 trln (-2.6 pct) (+3.1 pct) (+3.4 pct) (+3.2 pct) Operating 114.55 142.82 117.00 43.00 (-19.8 pct) (-6.7 pct) (+2.1 pct) (-14.4 pct) Recurring 94.21 132.13 100.00 (-28.7 pct) (-4.6 pct) (+6.1 pct) Net 32.39 85.66 40.00 (-62.2 pct) (+52.4 pct) (+23.5 pct) EPS 35.27 yen 90.76 yen 43.83 yen EPS Diluted 35.24 yen 90.73 yen Ann Div 38.00 yen 36.00 yen 38.00 yen -Q2 Div 19.00 yen 18.00 yen 19.00 yen -Q4 Div 19.00 yen 18.00 yen 19.00 yen NOTE - Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd is a major beer brewer. Diversified into soft drinks, dairy foods and pharmaceuticals. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.