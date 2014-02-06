FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-TABLE-Axel Mark Inc -2013/14 3-month group forecast
February 6, 2014 / 7:36 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-Axel Mark Inc -2013/14 3-month group forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects accounting periof to "3 Months to Dec 31, 2013" from "6 Months to Mar 31, 2014")
Feb 6 (Reuters) -
              Axel Mark Inc     
              CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES
  (in billions of yen unless specified)                    
                 3 Months to      3 Months to 
               Dec 31, 2013     Dec 31, 2013  
                  LATEST          PREVIOUS    
                 FORECAST         FORECAST    
  Sales          866 mln          842 mln     
  Operating       27 mln         loss 6 mln   
  Recurring       26 mln         loss 8 mln   
  Net             18 mln         loss 8 mln   
  EPS            4.30 yen      loss 1.83 yen  
  NOTE - Axel Mark Inc .    
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

