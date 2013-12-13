FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-TABLE-Mediaflag -2013 div forecast
December 13, 2013 / 6:56 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-Mediaflag -2013 div forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects latest forecast of annual dividend to 5.00 yen from nil)
Dec 13 (Reuters) -
              Mediaflaginc.     
              CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                    
                  Full year to      Full year to 
                Dec 31, 2013      Dec 31, 2013   
                   LATEST           PREVIOUS     
                  FORECAST          FORECAST     
  Annual Div      5.00 yen             nil       
  -Q4 Div         5.00 yen             nil       
  NOTE - Mediaflaginc..    
  If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the
first-half 
  dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate
law in 2006 
  allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on
.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
