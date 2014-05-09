FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-DeNA -2013/14 group results (IFRS)
#IT Services & Consulting
May 9, 2014 / 6:56 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-DeNA -2013/14 group results (IFRS)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
May 9 (Reuters)- 
              DeNA Co Ltd 
              CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                   Year ended      Year ended    3 months to     NEXT  
                Mar 31, 2014    Mar 31, 2013   Jun 30, 2014      YEAR    
                   LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                   RESULTS         RESULT        FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Sales            181.31          202.47         36.60                       
                 (-10.4 pct)     (+38.2 pct)    (-29.8 pct)                     
   
  Operating         53.20           76.84          6.50                      
                 (-30.8 pct)     (+27.5 pct)    (-61.7 pct)                     
   
  Pretax            54.92           79.22                                
                 (-30.7 pct)     (+31.3 pct)                             
  Net               31.66           45.58          4.10                      
                 (-30.5 pct)     (+46.4 pct)    (-57.2 pct)                     
   
  EPS Basic      242.56 yen      333.34 yen     31.65 yen                       
 
  EPS Diluted    241.98 yen      332.35 yen                              
  Ann Div         37.00 yen       50.00 yen                              
  -Q2 Div            nil             nil            nil                  
  -Q4 Div         37.00 yen       50.00 yen                              
  NOTE - DeNA Co Ltd operates auctions and shopping websites.. 
  (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) 
  If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the
first-half 
  dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate
law in 
  2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
  *Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company.
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on
.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
