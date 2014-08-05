FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Kubota -Q1 group results (SEC)
#Market News
August 5, 2014 / 6:05 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Kubota -Q1 group results (SEC)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters)- 
          Kubota Corp 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                 3 months ended      3 months ended       Year to 
                Jun 30, 2014        Jun 30, 2013     Mar 31, 2015 
                   LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                   RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Sales            360.73              361.75          1.55 trln  
                 (-0.3 pct)          (+30.7 pct)      (+2.7 pct)  
  Operating         52.43               47.09           200.00    
                 (+11.3 pct)         (+49.5 pct)      (-1.2 pct)  
  Pretax            53.36               50.04           210.00    
                 (+6.6 pct)          (+80.9 pct)      (-0.6 pct)  
  Net               33.43               30.85           130.00    
                 (+8.4 pct)          (+91.9 pct)      (-1.3 pct)  
  EPS             26.75 yen           24.56 yen       104.02 yen  
  Ann Div                             28.00 yen                   
  -Q2 Div                             10.00 yen                   
  -Q4 Div                             18.00 yen                   
  NOTE - Kubota Corp is a major maker of farm equipment and machinery. 
  (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities 
  and Exchange Commission.) 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

