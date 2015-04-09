FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-TABLE-Yonekyu -2014/15 group results
Sections
Featured
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 9, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-Yonekyu -2014/15 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects forecast period as follows because of accounting period change)
Apr 9 (Reuters)- 
          Yonekyu Corp 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)
                 Year ended      Year ended  13 months  to    NEXT   
              Feb 28, 2015    Feb 28, 2014   Mar 31, 2016     YEAR     
                 LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                 RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Sales          155.08          144.15         170.00        75.00    
               (+7.6 pct)      (+1.3 pct)                   (+0.4 pct) 
  Operating        5.24            1.99           4.70         2.00    
              (+163.4 pct)    (+310.3 pct)                 (-12.5 pct) 
  Recurring        5.88            1.84           4.80         2.00    
              (+219.9 pct)    (+469.9 pct)                 (-10.1 pct) 
  Net              4.01          896 mln          2.60         1.20    
              (+347.4 pct)                                 (-21.5 pct) 
  EPS          158.10 yen       35.33 yen     102.48 yen    47.30 yen  
  Ann Div       18.00 yen       18.00 yen      68.00 yen               
  -Q2 Div          NIL             NIL         50.00 yen               
  -Q4 Div       18.00 yen       18.00 yen      18.00 yen               
  NOTE - Yonekyu Corp is a meat packer. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.