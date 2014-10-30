FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-TABLE-Japan Tobacco -6-MTH group results (IFRS)
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 30, 2014 / 6:41 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-Japan Tobacco -6-MTH group results (IFRS)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects forecast period as follows because of accounting period change)
Oct 30 (Reuters)- 
              Japan Tobacco Inc 
              CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                   6 months ended      6 months ended    9 months to 
                  Sep 30, 2014        Sep 30, 2013     Dec 31, 2014 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                     RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Sales             1.17 trln           1.16 trln        2.14 trln  
                   (+1.3 pct)          (+9.6 pct)                   
  Operating          307.07              347.36           514.00    
                   (-11.6 pct)         (+30.8 pct)                  
  Pretax             302.95              339.08                     
                   (-10.7 pct)         (+34.5 pct)                  
  Net                219.34              237.15           375.00    
                   (-7.5 pct)          (+40.5 pct)                  
  EPS Basic        120.68 yen          130.48 yen       206.32 yen  
  EPS Diluted      120.61 yen          130.41 yen                   
  Ann Div                               96.00 yen       100.00 yen  
  -Q2 Div           50.00 yen           46.00 yen                   
  -Q4 Div                               50.00 yen        50.00 yen  
  NOTE - Japan Tobacco Inc was formerly Japan Monopoly Corp and 
 privatised in 1985 with tobacco production and
  sales as core business. 
  (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) 
  If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half 
  dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 
  2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
  *Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.