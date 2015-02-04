FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-TABLE-Square Enix HD -9-MTH group results
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 4, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Square Enix HD -9-MTH group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
Feb 4 (Reuters)- 
             Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                   9 months ended      9 months ended          Year to 
                  Dec 31, 2014        Dec 31, 2013         Mar 31, 2015 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO              LATEST    
                     RESULTS             RESULTS             FORECAST   
  Sales              118.87              102.47         150.00 - 160.00            
                   (+16.0 pct)         (-0.3 pct)        (-3.2 - +3.2 pct)            
  Operating           14.81                7.82          11.00 - 16.00              
                   (+89.6 pct)                           (+4.3 - +51.8 pct)               
  Recurring           16.54                9.99          11.00 - 16.00                 
                   (+65.6 pct)                          (-12.2 - +27.6 pct)                 
  Net                 10.92                5.18           7.00 - 10.50         
                  (+110.8 pct)                           (+6.1 - +59.1 pct)            
  EPS               94.70 yen           44.96 yen    60.73 yen - 91.09 yen              
  EPS Diluted       94.55 yen           44.90 yen                   
  Ann Div                               30.00 yen           30.00 yen  
  -Q2 div           10.00 yen           10.00 yen                   
  -Q4 div                               20.00 yen           20.00 yen  
  NOTE - Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd formed from the merger of game content makers Square and
Enix on April 1, 2003. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.