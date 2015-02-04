REFILE-TABLE-Square Enix HD -9-MTH group results

(Adds company forecast) Feb 4 (Reuters)- Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 118.87 102.47 150.00 - 160.00 (+16.0 pct) (-0.3 pct) (-3.2 - +3.2 pct) Operating 14.81 7.82 11.00 - 16.00 (+89.6 pct) (+4.3 - +51.8 pct) Recurring 16.54 9.99 11.00 - 16.00 (+65.6 pct) (-12.2 - +27.6 pct) Net 10.92 5.18 7.00 - 10.50 (+110.8 pct) (+6.1 - +59.1 pct) EPS 94.70 yen 44.96 yen 60.73 yen - 91.09 yen EPS Diluted 94.55 yen 44.90 yen Ann Div 30.00 yen 30.00 yen -Q2 div 10.00 yen 10.00 yen -Q4 div 20.00 yen 20.00 yen NOTE - Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd formed from the merger of game content makers Square and Enix on April 1, 2003. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.