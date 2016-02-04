FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Japan Tobacco -2015 group results (IFRS)
February 4, 2016 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Japan Tobacco -2015 group results (IFRS)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change) Feb 4 (Reuters)- Japan Tobacco Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended 9 months ended Year to NEXT

Dec 31, 2015 Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2016 YEAR

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY

RESULTS RESULT FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 2.25 trln 2.02 trln 2.20 trln

(-2.3 pct) Operating 565.23 499.88 566.00

(+0.1 pct) Pretax 565.11 502.53 Net 485.69 362.92 399.00

-17.8 pct EPS Basic 270.54 yen 199.67 yen 222.82 yen EPS Diluted 270.37 yen 199.56 yen Ann Div 118.00 yen 100.00 yen 128.00 yen -Q2 Div 54.00 yen 50.00 yen 64.00 yen -Q4 Div 64.00 yen 50.00 yen 64.00 yen NOTE - Japan Tobacco Inc. Figures are reported based on international accounting rules IFRS. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=2914.T

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
