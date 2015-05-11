FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-TABLE-United -2014/15 group results
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Advertising/Marketing
May 11, 2015 / 6:45 AM / in 2 years

REFILE-TABLE-United -2014/15 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
May 11 (Reuters)- 
          United, Inc. 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)
                   Year ended      Year ended       Year to           3 months to 
                Mar 31, 2015    Mar 31, 2014   Mar 31, 2016          Jun 30, 2015     
                   LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY        
                   RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST     
  Sales             8.33            6.16        10.00 - 12.00          
                 (+35.3 pct)     (+33.1 pct)   (+20.0 - +44.0 pct)                       
  Operating        370 mln         138 mln    800 mln - 1.00           loss 100 mln - 0 mln     
       
                (+167.1 pct)                  (+115.6 - +169.5 pct)                      
  Recurring        626 mln         153 mln                               
                (+307.5 pct)    (+396.8 pct)                             
  Net              551 mln         101 mln                               
                (+444.2 pct)                                             
  EPS             23.43 yen       4.46 yen                               
  EPS Diluted     23.31 yen       4.40 yen                               
  Ann Div         5.00 yen        1.00 yen                               
  -Q2 Div         1.00 yen           NIL                                 
  -Q4 Div         4.00 yen        1.00 yen                               
  NOTE - United, Inc. .
  *Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.