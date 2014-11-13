FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-NEXON -9-MTH group results (IFRS)
#IT Services & Consulting
November 13, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-NEXON -9-MTH group results (IFRS)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
Nov 13 (Reuters)- 
              NEXON Co.,Ltd 
              CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                   9 months ended      9 months ended       Year to 
                  Sep 30, 2014        Sep 30, 2013     Dec 31, 2014 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                     RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Sales              130.00              120.87       169.14 - 172.13            
                   (+7.6 pct)          (+55.9 pct)     (+8.9 - +10.8 pct)
  Operating           46.26               50.38        54.79 - 57.15             
                   (-8.2 pct)          (+30.9 pct)     (+8.1 - +12.7 pct)             
  Pretax              48.82               50.64        57.87 - 60.23             
                   (-3.6 pct)          (+37.4 pct)    (+19.0 - +23.8 pct)              
  Net                 33.81               34.57        40.24 - 41.95             
                   (-2.2 pct)          (+24.7 pct)    (+33.5 - +39.2 pct)              
  EPS Basic         77.55 yen           79.05 yen    92.57 yen - 96.51 yen               
  EPS Diluted       76.35 yen           77.69 yen                   
  Ann Div                               10.00 yen        10.00 yen  
  -Q2 Div           5.00 yen            5.00 yen                    
  -Q4 Div                               5.00 yen         5.00 yen   
  NOTE - NEXON Co.,Ltd . 
  (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) 
  If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half 
  dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 
  2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
  *Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

