TABLE-Canon -9-MTH group results (SEC)

Oct 24 (Reuters)- Canon Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2013 Sep 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2013 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 2.70 trln 2.53 trln 3.75 trln (+6.7 pct) (-2.5 pct) (+7.8 pct) Operating 243.74 246.15 360.00 (-1.0 pct) (-13.2 pct) (+11.2 pct) Pretax 247.18 253.45 360.00 (-2.5 pct) (-10.1 pct) (+5.1 pct) Net 166.23 163.39 240.00 (+1.7 pct) (-12.7 pct) (+6.9 pct) EPS 144.40 yen 138.48 yen 209.07 yen EPS Diluted 144.39 yen 138.47 yen Ann Div 130.00 yen -Q2 Div 65.00 yen 60.00 yen -Q4 Div 70.00 yen NOTE - Canon Inc is a top-ranked maker of PC printers. Also globally known for Canon brand cameras.