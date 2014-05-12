FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 12, 2014 / 6:56 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Golf Digest -Q1 parent results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
May 12 (Reuters)- 
             Golf Digest Online Inc 
             PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                 3 months ended      3 months ended       Year to 
                Mar 31, 2014        Mar 31, 2013        Dec 31, 2014 
                   LATEST             YEAR-AGO             LATEST    
                   RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST   
  Sales             3.26                2.91            15.00 - 15.70          
                 (+11.8 pct)                          (+6.8 - +11.8 pct)         
  Operating     loss 177 mln         loss 81 mln      300 mln - 400 mln  
                                                      (+2.6 - +36.8 pct)         
  Recurring     loss 175 mln         loss 82 mln      290 mln - 390 mln 
                                                      (0.0 - +34.5 pct)          
  Net           loss 123 mln         loss 56 mln      100 mln - 180 mln  
                                                     (+93.5 - +248.3 pct)
  EPS           loss 8.36 yen       loss 3.82 yen    6.74 yen - 12.14 yen           
  Ann Div                                nil              2.00 yen   
  -Q2 div                                nil                 nil     
  -Q4 div                                nil              2.00 yen   
  NOTE - Golf Digest Online Inc . 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. 
  

 (Reporting By Eiko Ochi)

