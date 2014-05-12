REFILE-TABLE-Golf Digest -Q1 parent results

(Adds company forecast) May 12 (Reuters)- Golf Digest Online Inc PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 3.26 2.91 15.00 - 15.70 (+11.8 pct) (+6.8 - +11.8 pct) Operating loss 177 mln loss 81 mln 300 mln - 400 mln (+2.6 - +36.8 pct) Recurring loss 175 mln loss 82 mln 290 mln - 390 mln (0.0 - +34.5 pct) Net loss 123 mln loss 56 mln 100 mln - 180 mln (+93.5 - +248.3 pct) EPS loss 8.36 yen loss 3.82 yen 6.74 yen - 12.14 yen Ann Div nil 2.00 yen -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div nil 2.00 yen NOTE - Golf Digest Online Inc . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. (Reporting By Eiko Ochi)