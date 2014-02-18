CORRECTED-TABLE-Dreamvisor HD -9-MTH group results

(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change) Feb 14 (Reuters)- Dreamvisor Holdings Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 500 mln 850 mln Operating loss 101 mln 19 mln Recurring loss 108 mln 9 mln Net loss 110 mln 2 mln EPS loss 3,851.36 yen 62.73 yen Ann Div nil -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div nil NOTE - Dreamvisor Holdings Inc is an online distributor of financial news.. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .