TABLE-Kirin HD -2013 group results

Feb 13 (Reuters)- Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Dec 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2012 Dec 31, 2014 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 2.25 trln 2.19 trln 2.29 trln 1.10 trln (+3.1 pct) (+5.5 pct) (+1.6 pct) (+0.3 pct) Operating 142.82 153.02 140.00 47.00 (-6.7 pct) (+7.1 pct) (-2.0 pct) (-22.2 pct) Recurring 132.13 138.45 122.00 (-4.6 pct) (+1.2 pct) (-7.7 pct) Net 85.66 56.20 49.00 (+52.4 pct) (+658.7 pct) (-42.8 pct) EPS 90.76 yen 58.44 yen 52.70 yen EPS Diluted 90.73 yen 57.31 yen Ann Div 36.00 yen 29.00 yen 38.00 yen -Q2 Div 18.00 yen 13.50 yen 19.00 yen -Q4 Div 18.00 yen 15.50 yen 19.00 yen NOTE - Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd is a major beer brewer. Diversified into soft drinks, dairy foods and pharmaceuticals. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.