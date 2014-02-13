FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Kirin HD -2013 group results
Sections
Featured
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 13, 2014 / 6:30 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Kirin HD -2013 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 13 (Reuters)- 
          Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 

                   Year ended      Year ended       Year to       NEXT   
                Dec 31, 2013    Dec 31, 2012   Dec 31, 2014     YEAR     
                   LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                   RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Sales           2.25 trln       2.19 trln      2.29 trln    1.10 trln  
                 (+3.1 pct)      (+5.5 pct)     (+1.6 pct)    (+0.3 pct) 
  Operating        142.82          153.02         140.00        47.00    
                 (-6.7 pct)      (+7.1 pct)     (-2.0 pct)   (-22.2 pct) 
  Recurring        132.13          138.45         122.00                 
                 (-4.6 pct)      (+1.2 pct)     (-7.7 pct)               
  Net               85.66           56.20          49.00                 
                 (+52.4 pct)    (+658.7 pct)    (-42.8 pct)              
  EPS             90.76 yen       58.44 yen      52.70 yen               
  EPS Diluted     90.73 yen       57.31 yen                              
  Ann Div         36.00 yen       29.00 yen      38.00 yen               
  -Q2 Div         18.00 yen       13.50 yen      19.00 yen               
  -Q4 Div         18.00 yen       15.50 yen      19.00 yen               
  NOTE - Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd is a major beer brewer. Diversified into soft 
 drinks, dairy foods and pharmaceuticals. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.