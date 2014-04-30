REFILE-TABLE-Nitto Denko -2013/14 group results

(Adds company forecast) Apr 30 (Reuters)- Nitto Denko Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST (Based on JPS) (Based on JPS)(Based on IFRS) (Based on IFRS) Sales 749.84 671.25 780.00 (+11.7 pct) Operating 72.25 68.48 78.00 (+5.5 pct) Recurring or Pre tax 71.66 67.18 78.00 (+6.7 pct) Net or Net profit attributable to shareholders 51.02 43.70 57.00 (+16.8 pct) EPS 309.29 yen 265.48 yen 345.56 yen EPS Diluted 308.63 yen 264.92 yen Ann Div 100.00 yen 100.00 yen 100.00 yen -Q2 Div 50.00 yen 50.00 yen 50.00 yen -Q4 Div 50.00 yen 50.00 yen 50.00 yen NOTE - Nitto Denko Corp is a producer of industrial and electronic materials. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .