REFILE-TABLE-Nitto Denko -2013/14 group results
#Semiconductors
April 30, 2014 / 7:31 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Nitto Denko -2013/14 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
Apr 30 (Reuters)- 
          Nitto Denko Corp 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)
                   Year ended      Year ended       Year to       NEXT   
                Mar 31, 2014    Mar 31, 2013   Mar 31, 2015     YEAR     
                   LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                   RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
               (Based on JPS) (Based on JPS)(Based on IFRS) (Based on IFRS)
  Sales            749.84          671.25         780.00                       
                 (+11.7 pct)                                             
  Operating         72.25           68.48          78.00                      
                 (+5.5 pct)                                              
  Recurring or Pre tax
                    71.66           67.18          78.00                      
                 (+6.7 pct)                                              
  Net or Net profit attributable to shareholders
                    51.02           43.70          57.00                      
                 (+16.8 pct)                                             
  EPS            309.29 yen      265.48 yen     345.56 yen                      
 
  EPS Diluted    308.63 yen      264.92 yen                              
  Ann Div        100.00 yen      100.00 yen     100.00 yen               
  -Q2 Div         50.00 yen       50.00 yen      50.00 yen               
  -Q4 Div         50.00 yen       50.00 yen      50.00 yen               
  NOTE - Nitto Denko Corp is a producer of industrial and electronic materials. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on
.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
