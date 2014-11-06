TABLE-Kubota -6-MTH group results (SEC)

Nov 6 (Reuters)- Kubota Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 745.06 729.06 1.55 trln (+2.2 pct) (+29.4 pct) (+2.7 pct) Operating 100.18 100.32 200.00 (-0.1 pct) (+80.1 pct) (-1.2 pct) Pretax 103.56 105.97 210.00 (-2.3 pct) (+99.7 pct) (-0.6 pct) Net 66.09 67.40 130.00 (-1.9 pct) (+115.7 pct) (-1.3 pct) EPS 52.88 yen 53.67 yen 104.02 yen Ann Div 28.00 yen -Q2 Div 12.00 yen 10.00 yen -Q4 Div 18.00 yen NOTE - Kubota Corp is a major maker of farm equipment and machinery. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.