CORRECTED-Shiseido -2015 group results

(Corrects current period as follows because of accounting period change,and adds net income for latest results and year ago results) Feb 9 (Reuters)- Shiseido Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended Year ended Year to NEXT
Dec 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2015 Dec 31, 2016 YEAR
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 763.06 777.69 872.00 417.00
(+2.1 pct) Operating 37.66 27.61 38.00 11.00
(-44.4 pct) Recurring 37.59 29.24 38.00 11.00
(-43.1 pct) Net 23.21 33.67 28.00 13.00
+28.8 pct EPS 58.17 yen 84.44 yen 70.16 yen 32.57 yen EPS Diluted 58.08 yen 84.30 yen Ann Div 20.00 yen 20.00 yen 20.00 yen -Q2 Div 10.00 yen 10.00 yen 10.00 yen -Q4 Div 10.00 yen 10.00 yen 10.00 yen NOTE - Shiseido Co Ltd. Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent