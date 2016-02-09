CORRECTED-Shiseido -2015 group results

(Corrects current period as follows because of accounting period change,and adds net income for latest results and year ago results) Feb 9 (Reuters)- Shiseido Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended Year ended Year to NEXT

Dec 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2015 Dec 31, 2016 YEAR

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 763.06 777.69 872.00 417.00

(+2.1 pct) Operating 37.66 27.61 38.00 11.00

(-44.4 pct) Recurring 37.59 29.24 38.00 11.00

(-43.1 pct) Net 23.21 33.67 28.00 13.00