CORRECTED-TABLE-Kobayashi Pharmaceutical - 9-month group results

(Corrects current period as follows because of accounting period change) Feb 1 (Reuters)- Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended Year ended Year to NEXT Dec 31, 2016 Mar 31, 2016 Dec 31, 2017 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 120.05 137.21 150.00 63.50 (+6.9 pct) Operating 17.41 18.26 20.00 7.60 (+1.9 pct) Recurring 19.50 17.95 21.00 7.10 (-4.7 pct) Net 14.32 13.47 15.10 5.00 (+8.2 pct) EPS 179.12 yen 165.56 yen 191.64 yen 63.46 yen EPS Diluted 178.86 yen 165.30 yen Ann Div 52.00 yen 96.00 yen 52.00 yen -Q2 Div 25.00 yen 48.00 yen 26.00 yen -Q4 Div 27.00 yen 48.00 yen 26.00 yen NOTE - Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent