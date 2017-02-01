FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
CORRECTED-TABLE-Kobayashi Pharmaceutical - 9-month group results
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 1, 2017 / 6:31 AM / 7 months ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-Kobayashi Pharmaceutical - 9-month group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects current period as follows because of accounting period change)
Feb 1 (Reuters)- 
Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co Ltd 
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

               9 months ended    Year ended       Year to       NEXT
                Dec 31, 2016    Mar 31, 2016   Dec 31, 2017     YEAR
                   LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY
                   RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST    H1 FORECAST
  Sales            120.05          137.21         150.00        63.50
                                 (+6.9 pct)
  Operating         17.41           18.26          20.00         7.60
                                 (+1.9 pct)
  Recurring         19.50           17.95          21.00         7.10
                                 (-4.7 pct)
  Net               14.32           13.47          15.10         5.00
                                 (+8.2 pct)
  EPS            179.12 yen      165.56 yen     191.64 yen    63.46 yen
  EPS Diluted    178.86 yen      165.30 yen
  Ann Div         52.00 yen       96.00 yen      52.00 yen
  -Q2 Div         25.00 yen       48.00 yen      26.00 yen
  -Q4 Div         27.00 yen       48.00 yen      26.00 yen

NOTE - Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co Ltd.
Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent
To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=4967.T

