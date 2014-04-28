FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Panasonic -2013/14 group results (SEC)
#Market News
April 28, 2014 / 7:30 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Panasonic -2013/14 group results (SEC)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds oparating profit)
Apr 28 (Reuters)- 
          Panasonic Corp 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
               Year ended       Year ended       Year to        NEXT  
            Mar 31, 2014     Mar 31, 2013   Mar 31, 2015      YEAR    
               LATEST          YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
               RESULTS          RESULT        FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Sales       7.74 trln       7.30 trln       7.75 trln               
             (+5.9 pct)       (-6.9 pct)     (+0.2 pct)               
  Operating    305.11          160.94          310.00
             (+89.6 pct)    (+268.1 pct)     (+1.6 pct)
  Pretax       206.23        loss 398.39       120.00                 
                                             (-41.8 pct)              
  Net          120.44        loss 754.25       140.00                 
                                             (+16.2 pct)              
  EPS         52.10 yen    loss 326.28 yen    60.57 yen               
  Ann Div     13.00 yen          nil                                  
  -Q2 Div     5.00 yen           nil                                  
  -Q4 Div     8.00 yen           nil                                  
  NOTE - Panasonic Corp is one of world's largest consumer electronics
  makers selling products under 'Panasonic' and 'National' brands, among others.
  (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S.
Securities 
  and Exchange Commission.) 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on
.

