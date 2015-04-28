FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-NEC -2014/15 group results
Sections
Featured
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
North Korea
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy and Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 28, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-NEC -2014/15 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Apr 28 (Reuters)- 
          NEC Corp 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)
                 Year ended      Year ended       Year to       NEXT   
              Mar 31, 2015    Mar 31, 2014   Mar 31, 2016     YEAR     
                 LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                 RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Sales         2.94 trln       3.04 trln      3.10 trln               
               (-3.5 pct)      (-0.9 pct)     (+5.6 pct)               
  Operating      128.08          106.19         135.00                 
               (+20.6 pct)     (-7.4 pct)     (+5.4 pct)               
  Recurring      112.11           69.15         120.00                 
               (+62.1 pct)     (-24.9 pct)    (+7.0 pct)               
  Net             57.30           33.74                                
               (+69.8 pct)     (+10.9 pct)                             
  Net                                            65.00                 
                                              (+13.4 pct)              
  EPS           22.05 yen       12.99 yen      25.01 yen               
  Ann Div       4.00 yen        4.00 yen       6.00 yen                
  -Q2 Div          NIL             NIL            NIL                  
  -Q4 Div       4.00 yen        4.00 yen       6.00 yen                
  NOTE - NEC Corp is a major computer and electronics parts maker.
  *Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.