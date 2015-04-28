TABLE-NEC -2014/15 group results

Apr 28 (Reuters)- NEC Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2016 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 2.94 trln 3.04 trln 3.10 trln (-3.5 pct) (-0.9 pct) (+5.6 pct) Operating 128.08 106.19 135.00 (+20.6 pct) (-7.4 pct) (+5.4 pct) Recurring 112.11 69.15 120.00 (+62.1 pct) (-24.9 pct) (+7.0 pct) Net 57.30 33.74 (+69.8 pct) (+10.9 pct) Net 65.00 (+13.4 pct) EPS 22.05 yen 12.99 yen 25.01 yen Ann Div 4.00 yen 4.00 yen 6.00 yen -Q2 Div NIL NIL NIL -Q4 Div 4.00 yen 4.00 yen 6.00 yen NOTE - NEC Corp is a major computer and electronics parts maker. *Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.