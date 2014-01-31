FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-TABLE-Twinbird -9-MTH group results
January 31, 2014

CORRECTED-TABLE-Twinbird -9-MTH group results

(Corrects forecast period as follows because of accounting period change)
Jan 31 (Reuters)- 
             Twinbird Co Ltd 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                 9 months ended      9 months ended  11 months and 3 days to 
                Dec 25, 2013        Dec 25, 2012     Feb 28, 2014 
                   LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST    
                   RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST   
  Sales             8.95                9.29             12.20    
                 (-3.7 pct)          (-18.1 pct)                  
  Operating        304 mln             380 mln          450 mln   
                 (-19.9 pct)         (-75.1 pct)                  
  Recurring        312 mln             213 mln          400 mln   
                 (+46.7 pct)         (-82.0 pct)                  
  Net              218 mln             103 mln          200 mln   
                (+111.3 pct)         (-85.0 pct)                  
  EPS             25.04 yen           11.85 yen        22.92 yen  
  Ann Div                             5.00 yen         5.00 yen   
  -Q2 div         2.50 yen            2.50 yen                    
  -Q4 div                             2.50 yen         2.50 yen   
  NOTE - Twinbird Co Ltd produces consumer electronics, health-care
  products, and outdoor products. 
