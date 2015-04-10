FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Hogy Medical -2014/15 group results
April 10, 2015 / 6:45 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Hogy Medical -2014/15 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Net profit forcast represents net profit attributable to shareholders)
Apr 10 (Reuters)- 
          Hogy Medical Co Ltd 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)
                 Year ended      Year ended       Year to       NEXT   
              Mar 31, 2015    Mar 31, 2014   Mar 31, 2016     YEAR     
                 LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                 RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Sales           35.23           34.79          37.10        18.17    
               (+1.3 pct)      (+5.1 pct)     (+5.3 pct)    (+5.4 pct) 
  Operating        8.51            8.75           8.29         4.34    
               (-2.8 pct)      (+7.8 pct)     (-2.5 pct)    (+6.5 pct) 
  Recurring        8.77            9.06           8.42         4.41    
               (-3.2 pct)      (+8.4 pct)     (-4.0 pct)    (+4.3 pct) 
  Net              5.66            5.63           5.50                     
               (+0.5 pct)      (+7.3 pct)     (-2.8 pct)    (+4.2 pct)                          
  EPS          359.81 yen      358.10 yen     349.68 yen    185.01 yen 
  Ann Div      112.00 yen      108.00 yen     116.00 yen               
  -Q1 Div       28.00 yen       27.00 yen      29.00 yen               
  -Q2 Div       28.00 yen       27.00 yen      29.00 yen               
  -Q3 Div       28.00 yen       27.00 yen      29.00 yen               
  -Q4 Div       28.00 yen       27.00 yen      29.00 yen               
  NOTE - Hogy Medical Co Ltd is a producer of disposable surgical gowns. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
