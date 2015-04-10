REFILE-TABLE-Hogy Medical -2014/15 group results

(Net profit forcast represents net profit attributable to shareholders) Apr 10 (Reuters)- Hogy Medical Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2016 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 35.23 34.79 37.10 18.17 (+1.3 pct) (+5.1 pct) (+5.3 pct) (+5.4 pct) Operating 8.51 8.75 8.29 4.34 (-2.8 pct) (+7.8 pct) (-2.5 pct) (+6.5 pct) Recurring 8.77 9.06 8.42 4.41 (-3.2 pct) (+8.4 pct) (-4.0 pct) (+4.3 pct) Net 5.66 5.63 5.50 (+0.5 pct) (+7.3 pct) (-2.8 pct) (+4.2 pct) EPS 359.81 yen 358.10 yen 349.68 yen 185.01 yen Ann Div 112.00 yen 108.00 yen 116.00 yen -Q1 Div 28.00 yen 27.00 yen 29.00 yen -Q2 Div 28.00 yen 27.00 yen 29.00 yen -Q3 Div 28.00 yen 27.00 yen 29.00 yen -Q4 Div 28.00 yen 27.00 yen 29.00 yen NOTE - Hogy Medical Co Ltd is a producer of disposable surgical gowns. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.