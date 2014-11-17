FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Kenkou Corp -2014/15 div forecast
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 17, 2014 / 2:56 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Kenkou Corp -2014/15 div forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds annual and Q4 dividend forecast)
Nov 14 (Reuters) -
              Kenkou Corp., Inc.     
              CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                    
               Full year to      Full year to 
             Mar 31, 2015      Mar 31, 2015   
                LATEST           PREVIOUS     
               FORECAST          FORECAST     
  Ann Div   3.36 - 3.74 yen   6.73 yen - 7.48 yen
  -Q2 Div         nil                         
  -Q4 Div   3.36 - 3.74 yen   6.73 yen - 7.48 yen
  If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half 
  dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a
new corporate law in 2006 
  allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly
basis.
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on.

