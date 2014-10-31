REFILE-TABLE-Mandom -6-MTH group results

(Adds latest EPS in latest results) Oct 30 (Reuters)- Mandom Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 38.45 37.04 71.20 (+3.8 pct) (+9.4 pct) (+4.4 pct) Operating 5.24 5.36 7.12 (-2.2 pct) (+13.0 pct) (+3.9 pct) Recurring 5.58 5.59 7.42 (-0.3 pct) (+13.8 pct) (+1.2 pct) Net 3.39 3.30 4.32 (+2.5 pct) (+8.3 pct) (+5.6 pct) EPS 144.86 yen 141.27 yen 184.78 yen Ann Div 70.00 yen 74.00 yen -Q2 div 37.00 yen 33.00 yen -Q4 div 37.00 yen 37.00 yen NOTE - Mandom Corp is a maker of men's cosmetics. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.