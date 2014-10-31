FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Mandom -6-MTH group results
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 31, 2014 / 5:09 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Mandom -6-MTH group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds latest EPS in latest results)
Oct 30 (Reuters)- 
             Mandom Corp 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                 6 months ended      6 months ended       Year to 
                Sep 30, 2014        Sep 30, 2013     Mar 31, 2015 
                   LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST    
                   RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST   
  Sales             38.45               37.04            71.20    
                 (+3.8 pct)          (+9.4 pct)       (+4.4 pct)  
  Operating          5.24                5.36             7.12    
                 (-2.2 pct)          (+13.0 pct)      (+3.9 pct)  
  Recurring          5.58                5.59             7.42    
                 (-0.3 pct)          (+13.8 pct)      (+1.2 pct)  
  Net                3.39                3.30             4.32    
                 (+2.5 pct)          (+8.3 pct)       (+5.6 pct)  
  EPS            144.86 yen          141.27 yen       184.78 yen  
  Ann Div                             70.00 yen        74.00 yen  
  -Q2 div         37.00 yen           33.00 yen                   
  -Q4 div                             37.00 yen        37.00 yen  
  NOTE - Mandom Corp is a maker of men's cosmetics. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
