CORRECTED-TABLE-WebCrew -2014/15 div forecast
#Financials
February 10, 2015 / 7:42 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-WebCrew -2014/15 div forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects accounting period as follows because of accounting period change)
Feb 10 (Reuters) -
              WebCrew Inc.     
              CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                    
                  6 months to      Full year to 
                Mar 31, 2015      Sep 30, 2015   
                   LATEST           PREVIOUS     
                  FORECAST          FORECAST     
  Annual Div      10.00 yen         20.00 yen    
  -Q2 Div                           10.00 yen    
  -Q4 Div         10.00 yen         10.00 yen    
  NOTE - WebCrew Inc.operates insurance-related Web sites.    
  If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half 
  dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 
  allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
