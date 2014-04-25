FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-TABLE-Nippon Offce Systems -2013/14 group results
April 25, 2014 / 7:31 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-Nippon Offce Systems -2013/14 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects current period as follows because of accounting period change)
Apr 25 (Reuters)- 
          Nippon Office Systems Limited 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)
             15 months ended   Year ended       Year to       NEXT   
              Mar 31, 2014    Dec 31, 2012   Mar 31, 2015     YEAR     
                 LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                 RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Sales           15.43           10.37          12.22         5.92    
                               (-1.6 pct)                              
  Operating      540 mln         244 mln        700 mln      194 mln   
                               (-12.0 pct)                             
  Recurring      537 mln         241 mln        689 mln      188 mln   
                               (-12.5 pct)                             
  Net          loss 15 mln       117 mln        429 mln      172 mln   
                               (+61.8 pct)                             
  EPS         loss 7.57 yen     56.24 yen     205.18 yen    82.08 yen  
  Ann Div       40.00 yen       50.00 yen      60.00 yen               
  -Q2 Div       20.00 yen       20.00 yen      20.00 yen               
  -Q4 Div       20.00 yen       30.00 yen      40.00 yen               
  NOTE - Nippon Office Systems Limited is engaged in information technology infrastructure
services. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. 
  

 (Reporting By Eiko Ochi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
