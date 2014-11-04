FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Azia -6-MTH group results
November 4, 2014 / 6:51 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Azia -6-MTH group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
Oct 31 (Reuters)- 
             Azia Co Ltd 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                   6 months ended      6 months ended       Year to 
                     Sep 30, 2014        Sep 30, 2013     Mar 31, 2015 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO            LATEST    
                     RESULTS             RESULTS           FORECAST   
  Sales              487 mln                              1.12 - 1.18
                                                        (+11.2 - +17.2 pct)    
  Operating          65 mln                            245 mln - 280 mln
                                                         (+1.1 - +15.6 pct)
  Recurring          66 mln                            245 mln - 280 mln
                                                         (+2.5 - +17.2 pct)
  Net                41 mln                            145 mln - 165 mln
                                                        (+11.0 - +26.3 pct)
  EPS               21.84 yen                        75.10 yen - 85.46 yen
  EPS Diluted       20.78 yen                                       
  Ann Div                               14.00 yen            15.00 yen  
  -Q2 div              nil                 nil                      
  -Q4 div                               14.00 yen            15.00 yen  
  NOTE - Azia Co Ltd is involved in developing Internet application software. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
