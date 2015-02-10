FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Nexyz -Q1 group results
February 10, 2015 / 5:06 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Nexyz -Q1 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
Feb 9 (Reuters)- 
             Nexyz Corp 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                   3 months ended      3 months ended          Year to 
                  Dec 31, 2014        Dec 31, 2013          Sep 30, 2015 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO               LATEST    
                     RESULTS             RESULTS              FORECAST   
  Sales               2.11                1.77               8.50 - 10.00           
                   (+18.9 pct)         (+4.6 pct)           (+2.7 - +20.8 pct)          
  Operating          101 mln           loss 64 mln        800 mln - 1.00
                                                           (+42.9 - +78.6 pct)                  
  
  Recurring          106 mln           loss 56 mln        800 mln - 1.00
                                                           (+54.5 - +93.1 pct)                  
  Net                52 mln            loss 91 mln        400 mln - 500 mln
                                                           (+52.9 - +91.1 pct)                  
  EPS               4.10 yen          loss 7.18 yen     31.49 yen - 39.36 yen           
  EPS Diluted       3.93 yen                                        
  Ann Div                               5.00 yen              10.00 yen  
  -Q2 div                                  NIL                 5.00 yen   
  -Q4 div                               5.00 yen               5.00 yen   
  NOTE - Nexyz Corp runs sales agencies and advertising operations for satellite broadcasting
service providers. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

