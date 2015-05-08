FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Sumitomo Riko -2014/15 group results
May 8, 2015 / 4:55 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Sumitomo Riko -2014/15 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds EPS basic forecast)
May 8 (Reuters)- 
          Sumitomo Riko Company Limited 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)
                 Year ended      Year ended       Year to       NEXT   
              Mar 31, 2015    Mar 31, 2014   Mar 31, 2016     YEAR     
                 LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                 RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Sales          400.93          369.09         420.00        200.00   
               (+8.6 pct)      (+40.0 pct)                             
  Operating       10.49           13.58          16.00          6.00   
               (-22.7 pct)     (+47.5 pct)                             
  Recurring        8.41           11.04          14.00          5.00   
               (-23.8 pct)     (+19.7 pct)                             
  Net           loss 4.43          4.08           6.00          1.50   
                               (+35.7 pct)                             
  EPS        loss 42.66 yen     39.27 yen      57.80 yen       14.45 yen
  Ann Div       18.00 yen       17.00 yen      18.00 yen               
  -Q2 Div       9.00 yen        8.00 yen       9.00 yen                
  -Q4 Div       9.00 yen        9.00 yen       9.00 yen                
  NOTE - Sumitomo Riko Company Limited is a leading maker of vibration-proof rubber for motor
vehicles.
  Accounting policy for forecast is IFRS. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. 
  

 (Reporting By Eiko Ochi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
