REFILE-TABLE-DeNA -6-MTH group results (IFRS)

(Adds company forecast) Nov 7 (Reuters)- DeNA Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended 9 months to Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Dec 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 71.83 99.80 106.60 (-28.0 pct) (+2.0 pct) (-24.7 pct) Operating 14.98 32.06 20.60 (-53.3 pct) (-17.4 pct) (-52.6 pct) Pretax 15.86 32.73 (-51.6 pct) (-14.2 pct) Net 9.25 18.49 12.00 (-50.0 pct) (-14.9 pct) (-54.1 pct) EPS Basic 71.39 yen 140.69 yen 92.60 yen EPS Diluted 71.18 yen 140.34 yen Ann Div 37.00 yen -Q2 Div nil nil -Q4 Div 37.00 yen NOTE - DeNA Co Ltd operates auctions and shopping websites.. (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. *Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.