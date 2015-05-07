FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Gaban -2014/15 parent results
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 7, 2015 / 6:46 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Gaban -2014/15 parent results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change)
May 7 (Reuters)- 
          Gaban  Co Ltd 
          PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)
              Year ended    13 months ended     Year to       NEXT     
              Mar 31, 2015    Mar 31, 2014   Mar 31, 2016     YEAR     
                 LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                 RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Sales           7.39            7.98                                 
  Operating   loss 152 mln     loss 58 mln                             
  Recurring    loss 95 mln     loss 5 mln                              
  Net         loss 131 mln     loss 49 mln                             
  EPS        loss 11.99 yen   loss 4.53 yen                            
  Ann Div       9.00 yen        9.00 yen       9.00 yen                
  -Q2 Div          NIL             NIL            NIL                  
  -Q4 Div       9.00 yen        9.00 yen       9.00 yen                
  NOTE - Gaban  Co Ltd is a producer and retailer of spice. 
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
