February 2, 2015 / 5:10 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Azia -9-MTH group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
Jan 30 (Reuters)- 
             Azia Co Ltd 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                   9 months ended      9 months ended           Year to 
                  Dec 31, 2014        Dec 31, 2013         Mar 31, 2015 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO              LATEST    
                     RESULTS             RESULTS             FORECAST   
  Sales              754 mln             723 mln           1.12 - 1.18
                   (+4.3 pct)                            (+11.2 - +17.2 pct)
  Operating          119 mln             161 mln        245 mln - 280 mln
                   (-25.6 pct)                            (+1.1 - +15.6 pct)
  Recurring          120 mln             160 mln        245 mln - 280 mln
                   (-24.8 pct)                            (+2.5 - +17.2 pct)
  Net                73 mln              94 mln         145 mln - 165 mln
                   (-22.8 pct)                           (+11.0 - +26.3 pct) 
  EPS               37.89 yen           50.83 yen     75.07 yen - 85.42 yen
  EPS Diluted       36.25 yen           47.60 yen                   
  Ann Div                               14.00 yen            15.00 yen  
  -Q2 div              NIL                 NIL                      
  -Q4 div                               14.00 yen            15.00 yen  
  NOTE - Azia Co Ltd is involved in developing Internet application software. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
