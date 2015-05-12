FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-DeNA -2014/15 group results (IFRS)
#IT Services & Consulting
May 12, 2015 / 9:06 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-DeNA -2014/15 group results (IFRS)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
May 12 (Reuters)- 
              DeNA Co Ltd 
              CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                   Year ended      Year ended     3 months to        NEXT  
                Mar 31, 2015    Mar 31, 2014   Jun 30, 2015      YEAR    
                   LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                   RESULTS         RESULT        FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Sales            142.42          181.31          37.70                        
                 (-21.5 pct)     (-10.4 pct)    (+5.3 pct)                         
  Operating         24.76           53.20           3.40                     
                 (-53.4 pct)     (-30.8 pct)   (-51.3 pct)                          
  Pretax            28.44           54.92           
                 (-48.2 pct)     (-30.7 pct)   
  Net               14.95           31.66           1.10  
                 (-52.8 pct)     (-30.5 pct)   (-70.8 pct)  
  EPS Basic      115.35 yen      242.56 yen       7.80 yen 
  EPS Diluted    115.00 yen      241.98 yen                              
  Ann Div         20.00 yen       37.00 yen                              
  -Q2 Div            NIL             NIL            NIL                  
  -Q4 Div         20.00 yen       37.00 yen                              
  NOTE - DeNA Co Ltd operates auctions and shopping websites.. 
  (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) 
  If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half 
  dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 
  2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
  *Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company.
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
