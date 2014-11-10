FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 10, 2014 / 5:46 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Airex -6-MTH group results

Reuters Staff

(Adds company forecast)
Nov 7 (Reuters)- 
             Airex Inc 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                   6 months ended      6 months ended       Year to 
                  Sep 30, 2014        Sep 30, 2013      Mar 31, 2015 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO           LATEST    
                     RESULTS             RESULTS          FORECAST   
  Sales               1.73                1.85              3.80     
                   (-6.4 pct)          (+17.4 pct)       (+1.8 pct)  
  Operating           9 mln              29 mln       140 mln - 170 mln              
                   (-68.6 pct)                         (-18.5 - -1.0 pct)             
  Recurring          13 mln              32 mln       140 mln - 170 mln            
                   (-59.5 pct)                         (-21.4 - -4.6 pct)             
  Net              loss 4 mln             7 mln        50 mln - 90 mln
                                                       (+19.7 - +115.5 pct)    
  EPS             loss 0.14 yen         0.26 yen     1.70 yen - 3.06 yen               
  EPS Diluted                           0.15 yen                    
  Ann Div                                  nil               nil     
  -Q2 div              nil                 nil                      
  -Q4 div                                  nil               nil     
  NOTE - Airex Inc is a major specialised maker of industrial-use printed circuit boards. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

