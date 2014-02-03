FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Mitsubishi UFJ FG -9-MTH group results
February 3, 2014 / 7:30 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Mitsubishi UFJ FG -9-MTH group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters)- 
             Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group  Inc 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 

                   9 months ended      9 months ended       Year to 
                  Dec 31, 2013        Dec 31, 2012     Mar 31, 2014 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST    
                     RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST   
  Revenues          3.81 trln           3.44 trln                   
                   (+10.9 pct)         (-9.3 pct)                   
  Operating
  Recurring         1.26 trln            936.46                     
                   (+34.5 pct)         (-24.0 pct)                  
  Net                785.42              532.46                     
                   (+47.5 pct)         (-34.7 pct)                  
  EPS               54.84 yen           37.00 yen                   
  EPS Diluted       54.66 yen           36.94 yen                   
  Ann Div                               13.00 yen        14.00 yen  
  -Q2 div           7.00 yen            6.00 yen                    
  -Q4 div                               7.00 yen         7.00 yen   
  NOTE - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group  Inc is a holding company formed on Oct. 1, 2005, through the merger of Mitsubishi Tokyo Financial Group Inc. and UFJ Holdings Inc. Year-ago results do not include figures for UFJ Holdings.. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
