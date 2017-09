REFILE-TABLE-Roland -2013/14 group forecast

(Adds company forecast) Apr 18 (Reuters) - Roland Corp CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full Year to Full Year to Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 85.60 84.30 Operating 7.74 5.80 Recurring 7.77 5.60 Net 480 mln loss 600 mln - loss 100 mln EPS 20.71 yen loss 25.23 yen - loss 4.20 yen NOTE - Roland Corp is a leading maker of electronic keyboard musical instruments. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .