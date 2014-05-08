FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Toyota Motor -2013/14 parent results
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 8, 2014 / 6:00 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Toyota Motor -2013/14 parent results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters)- 
          Toyota Motor Corp 
          PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)
                   Year ended      Year ended       Year to       NEXT   
                Mar 31, 2014    Mar 31, 2013   Mar 31, 2015     YEAR     
                   LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                   RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Sales          11.04 trln       9.76 trln     10.50 trln               
                 (+13.2 pct)     (+18.4 pct)    (-4.9 pct)               
  Operating       1.27 trln        242.13        1.00 trln               
                (+424.1 pct)                    (-21.2 pct)              
  Recurring       1.84 trln        856.19        1.73 trln               
                (+114.7 pct)                    (-5.9 pct)               
  Net             1.42 trln        697.76        1.39 trln               
                (+103.1 pct)                    (-1.9 pct)               
  EPS            447.09 yen      220.33 yen     438.52 yen               
  EPS Diluted    446.81 yen      220.31 yen                              
  Ann Div        165.00 yen       90.00 yen                              
  -Q2 Div         65.00 yen       30.00 yen                              
  -Q4 Div        100.00 yen       60.00 yen                              
  NOTE - Toyota Motor Corp is one of world's Big 3 automakers. Enjoys
  strong domestic market share and boasts
  highly efficient and lean production system.. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.