CORRECTED-TABLE-Uni-Charm -6-MTH group results
November 7, 2014 / 2:55 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-Uni-Charm -6-MTH group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects forecast period as follows because of accounting period change)
Nov 7 (Reuters)- 
             Uni-Charm Corp 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                   6 months ended      6 months ended   9 months to 
                  Sep 30, 2014        Sep 30, 2013     Dec 31, 2014 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST    
                     RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST   
  Sales              356.83              286.62           540.00    
                                       (+22.0 pct)                  
  Operating           36.71               32.05            56.60    
                                       (+15.5 pct)                  
  Recurring           37.73               30.98            55.00    
                                       (+35.0 pct)                  
  Net                 22.69               17.34            31.70    
                                       (+8.4 pct)                   
  EPS               37.62 yen           29.66 yen        52.77 yen  
  EPS Diluted       37.58 yen           28.91 yen                   
  Ann Div                               38.00 yen                   
  -Q2 div           19.00 yen           18.00 yen                   
  -Q4 div                               20.00 yen        6.40 yen   
  NOTE - Uni-Charm Corp is a manufacturer of sanitary napkins and paper daipers. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
