FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Kirin HD -9-MTH group results
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 30, 2013 / 6:31 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Kirin HD -9-MTH group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters)- 
             Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 

                   9 months ended      9 months ended       Year to 
                  Sep 30, 2013        Sep 30, 2012     Dec 31, 2013 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST    
                     RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST   
  Sales             1.68 trln           1.61 trln        2.28 trln  
                   (+4.5 pct)          (+3.7 pct)       (+4.3 pct)  
  Operating          107.50              105.25           150.00    
                   (+2.1 pct)          (-12.3 pct)      (-2.0 pct)  
  Recurring           99.69               91.22           132.00    
                   (+9.3 pct)          (-21.1 pct)      (-4.7 pct)  
  Net                 83.66               25.37            90.00    
                  (+229.7 pct)         (-5.8 pct)       (+60.1 pct) 
  EPS               88.20 yen           26.38 yen        94.66 yen  
  EPS Diluted                           25.58 yen                   
  Ann Div                               29.00 yen        36.00 yen  
  -Q2 div           18.00 yen           13.50 yen                   
  -Q4 div                               15.50 yen        18.00 yen  
  NOTE - Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd is a major beer brewer. Diversified into soft 
 drinks, dairy foods and pharmaceuticals. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.