CORRECTED-TABLE-Uni-Charm -9-MTH group results
November 6, 2015 / 2:53 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-Uni-Charm -9-MTH group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrrects year-ago accounting period to “9 months ended Dec 31, 2014” from “9 months ended Sep 30, 2014”) Nov 6 (Reuters)- Uni-Charm Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Sep 30, 2015 Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2015

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 529.07 760.00 Operating 49.88 86.00 Recurring 40.49 80.00 Net 17.58 44.00 EPS 29.26 yen 73.56 yen EPS Diluted 29.13 yen Ann Div 14.80 yen -Q2 div 7.40 yen 19.00 yen -Q4 div 6.40 yen 7.40 yen NOTE - Uni-Charm Corp. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8113.T

