CORRECTED-TABLE-Uni-Charm -9-MTH group results

(Corrrects year-ago accounting period to “9 months ended Dec 31, 2014” from “9 months ended Sep 30, 2014”) Nov 6 (Reuters)- Uni-Charm Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2015 Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2015
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 529.07 760.00 Operating 49.88 86.00 Recurring 40.49 80.00 Net 17.58 44.00 EPS 29.26 yen 73.56 yen EPS Diluted 29.13 yen Ann Div 14.80 yen -Q2 div 7.40 yen 19.00 yen -Q4 div 6.40 yen 7.40 yen