CORRECTED-TABLE-Japan Tobacco -Q1 group results (IFRS)
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 30, 2014 / 6:45 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-Japan Tobacco -Q1 group results (IFRS)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects forecast period as follows because of accounting period change)
Jul 30 (Reuters)- 
              Japan Tobacco Inc 
              CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                   3 months ended      3 months ended   9 months to 
                  Jun 30, 2014        Jun 30, 2013     Dec 31, 2014 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                     RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Sales              556.45              547.94          2.15 trln  
                   (+1.6 pct)          (+7.0 pct)                   
  Operating          148.23              146.48           482.00    
                   (+1.2 pct)          (+13.9 pct)                  
  Pretax             147.52              141.59                     
                   (+4.2 pct)          (+13.9 pct)                  
  Net                106.18               98.10           344.00    
                   (+8.2 pct)                                       
  EPS Basic         58.42 yen           53.98 yen       189.27 yen  
  EPS Diluted       58.39 yen           53.95 yen                   
  Ann Div                               96.00 yen       100.00 yen  
  -Q2 Div                               46.00 yen        50.00 yen  
  -Q4 Div                               50.00 yen        50.00 yen  
  NOTE - Japan Tobacco Inc was formerly Japan Monopoly Corp and 
 privatised in 1985 with tobacco production and
  sales as core business. 
  (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) 
  If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the
first-half 
  dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate
law in 
  2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
  *Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on
.

