REFILE-TABLE-Macnica -2013/14 group results

(Adds financial data) Apr 28 (Reuters)- Macnica Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to Next Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 Year LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY H1 RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 255.97 196.45 270.00 132.00 (+30.3 pct) (+5.5 pct) Operating 8.46 5.75 9.80 4.89 (+47.1 pct) (+15.9 pct) Recurring 10.60 5.69 9.60 4.78 (+86.4 pct) (-9.5 pct) Net 6.38 3.35 6.06 3.02 (+90.6 pct) (-5.1 pct) EPS 360.39 yen 189.15 yen 342.18 yen 170.24 yen EPS Diluted 359.18 yen Annual Div 60.00 yen 40.00 yen 60.00 yen Q2 Div 30.00 yen 20.00 yen 30.00 yen Q4 Div 30.00 yen 20.00 yen 30.00 yen